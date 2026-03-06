Exclusive–ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Murderer, Child Rapist, Sex Predators

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a convicted killer, child rapist, and several child sexual predators, Breitbart News has learned.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens who committed murder, sex crimes against children, and other heinous crimes,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“With every arrest, we are making America safe again,” Bis said. “Nearly 70 percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Thanks to our law enforcement, the murder rate is at a 125-year low.”

Among those illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents is Payam Khoshbin of Iran, who was convicted in the late 1990s of murdering 19-year-old Gabriel Agbo, an immigrant from Nigeria, in Pima County, Arizona.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Juan Carlos Barcenas-Toscano of Mexico, who was convicted of sodomizing a child under 14 in the sanctuary state of California.

Also arrested was Ariel Hurtado of Cuba, convicted for lewd and lascivious assault on a minor in Miami, Florida, as well as Bentio Mendoza-Lujan of Mexico, convicted for indecency with a child — sexual contact in Harris County, Texas.

ICE agents arrested Jesus Perez-Ramirez of Mexico after he was convicted of indecent exposure in San Antonio, Texas.

