Stephen Colbert Calls Kristi Noem a ‘Domestic Terrorist Who Deserves to Go to Gitmo’

Cancelled CBS late-night TV host Stephen Colbert opened his show on Thursday calling Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem a “domestic terrorist who deserves to go to Gitmo.”

“Let’s talk about Kristi Noem getting fired,” Colbert triumphantly said to start the segment as the crowd hollered.

“It is too soon to know exactly why Kristi Noem is gone, before we find out any more information about what happened,” he continued. “I just want to say with absolute certainty, she is a domestic terrorist who deserves to go to Gitmo.”

He then added, “I’m sorry, I’m being told that is not true, but we were acting on the information we had at the time.”

Colbert went on to rip Noem as someone who had few supporters inside the White House.

But even Colbert had to note that Noem is not being ushered out of the Trump administration entirely as many media outlets tried to say. With his announcement of appointing sitting Oklahoma GOP Senator Markwayne Mullin to the head of DHS, the president also said that Noem will be “moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere.”

CBS has cancelled Colbert’s show due to tens of millions in financial losses and basement-dwelling ratings. Colbert’s last show date is set for May 21.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston