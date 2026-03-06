Swalwell: ‘Everyone in America Is Safer because of Kristi Noem’s Firing’

Thursday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) claimed “everyone in America is safer because of Kristi Noem’s firing” from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Coates asked, “Can you tell me, what does it say to you that the president was willing to give Noam the boot?”

Swalwell said, “Well, she threw him under the bus, right. And he can tolerate almost anything, you know, the cruelty of chasing immigrants through the fields and factories where they work, or dragging women by their hair and putting them in unmarked vans or public executions. That didn’t bother him. It was when she blamed him for the ad campaign. And tonight, everyone in America is safer because of Kristi Noem’s firing. At least for now.”

Coates said, “According to the president, he did not know about the controversial multimillion dollar ad contract but that story broke in November. Congressman so why do you think he fired her now?”

Swalwell said, “Because she blamed him for it and it made him look bad. And again, he can tolerate a lot. Mean she’s arrested and deported really good people. A lot of them Californians, 95% of them who have no criminal record.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN