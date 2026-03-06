Dem Podcast Star Jennifer Welch Gets Ovation from Hollywood at GLAAD Awards: ‘F**k ICE. F**k Trump! Free Palestine! Save Trans Kids’

Radical left-wing podcaster Jennifer Welch exploded in an anti-ICE tirade during Thursday evening’s 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Welch, along with co-host Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, won the LGBTQ organization’s award for Outstanding Podcast at the event for their work on the I’ve Had It podcast.

After accepting the award, Welch delivered her broadside against ICE and President Donald Trump.

“I want to say something with my full chest… never obey in advance. F*ck ICE! F*ck Donald Trump! Free Palestine! And save trans kids!”

Welch has become a star among the radical left for her wild-eyed proclamations and anti-Trump rants on her podcast.

The leftist podcaster has stirred controversy repeatedly in recent months with her often profane rants.

In November, for instance, she lashed out at white people have no culture worth mentioning and should subject themselves to the clamorous, contradictory, and pre-modern demands of multicultural migrants, says Jennifer Welch, a leading Democratic podcaster.

“Americans have no culture except for multiculturalism,” she told some of Zohran Mamdani’s supporters during an election party on Tuesday evening.

“Crusty white people need to learn how to embrace it,” she added.

In another case the extremist entertainer urged liberals to open laugh at the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

