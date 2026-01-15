Wes Moore: Working with ICE to Do Arrests in Jail Will ‘Make the Situation Worse’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) responded to a question on whether cooperation with the police in Minneapolis by ICE would improve things because arresting people in jails is safer by stating that this approach is “going to make the situation worse.”

Host Kaitlan Collins played video of Border Czar Tom Homan saying, “Minneapolis, you’re a sanctuary city. If they let us into their damn jail and stopped being a sanctuary city, we could arrest the bad guy in the safety and security of a jail. … And the difference is, in places it’s not a sanctuary, one agent can walk into a jail and arrest one criminal illegal alien. But when you release them into the community, now, we’ve got to send the whole team because we’ve got to arrest somebody on their turf, the access — they have access to who knows what weapons. It makes it dangerous for the officer, makes it dangerous for the alien, and it certainly makes it dangerous for the community.”

Collins then asked, “Maryland is not a sanctuary state, obviously, as you know, Governor, do you think that the administration has a point there, if there was cooperation with the police in Minneapolis?”

Moore answered, “No, because what he just said was not just factually incorrect, it’s operationally foolish, because what — here’s what we know in the state of Maryland is that we actually follow the Constitution. We make sure that laws are being followed. And the people of my state know there is no higher priority that we have than public safety. People who know — the violent offenders in the state of Maryland, they know I have no patience for you. And the thing that we also know, that, in our state, if someone commits a violent crime, particularly with a firearm, we will have them in handcuffs in 24 hours. It’s the reason why, in the state of Maryland, we have amongst — we have the fastest drops in violent crime anywhere in the United States, that violent crime has dropped nearly 50% since I’ve been the Governor. The difference is this: Is that we believe in constitutional policing here. We actually believe in working with communities here, because, by working with communities, you’re then able to increase the closure rate, then help to solve crimes, and help to make your community safer. And so, what we are seeing — the bloviation that we just saw from Tom Homan is not just inaccurate, but, frankly, it’s going to make the situation worse.”

