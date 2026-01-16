Sharpton: Trump Is ‘No Longer Dealing with Reality’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump was “no longer dealing with reality.”

Sharpton said, “I think that when you look at someone who makes it by conning the public, that is very disturbing. What is more disturbing is I think that he has conned himself into believing that whatever I do, they will follow me and I think his narcissism has blinded him to the fact that he is not only hurting the people that supported him, he’s oblivious to the ramifications. And of late, I begin to believe that he really believes some of the stuff he’s saying, which is even more dangerous.”

He continued, “I think he really believes that he’s saving us from all these foreign invaders that are not there. And he’s he’s deluded himself in a way that I think is going to lead to the downfall of his administration.”

Sharpton added, “You can tell the American people that you can look at a video of a policeman with a smartphone in his hand, a gun, another hand non provoked, he wasn’t threatened, he was filming himself, not unprovoked, kills a woman and he says, I’m telling you, that’s not what you’re looking at. So you’re dealing with someone I think that is no longer dealing with reality. And I think that the people that supported him are beginning to say my reality has gotten worse, and this guy doesn’t even understand.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN