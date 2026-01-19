Marlow: Here Is China’s Three Step Process to Subvert Our Country, Control Our Elections

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about China.

Marlow said, “Step one, Chinese mothers travel to the United States, birth tourism. … Number two, they return to China. And what happens when they’re in China? They’re raised by the CCP because everything is CCP. It’s a totalitarian state…and they’re taught to hate the U.S. … They come back to the United States and they vote. That’s step three. They vote. How do you think they’re going to vote?”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

