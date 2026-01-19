Schweizer: ‘The Bottom Line Is Birthright Citizenship Needs to End’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer discussed birthright citizenship.

Schweizer said, “I think the bottom line is birthright citizenship needs to end. The Supreme Court needs to know this is not a random problem. Part of the problem is the federal government doesn’t even keep statistics. We don’t know how many people are doing this, but the Chinese do and say that it’s more than a million.”

