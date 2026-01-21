Whoopi Goldberg: ‘It’s Time’ to Remove Trump with the 25th Amendment

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said it was time for President Donald Trump to be removed from the White House over his mental fitness.

After playing a clip of Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Goldberg said, “The 25th Amendment. It’s time, it’s time, it’s time.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “To that point, Whoopi, you would be in a lot of company, you believe at this point that the president of the United States may not have his full faculty?”

Goldberg said, “I felt that before now.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “But the cherry on the cake was yesterday.”

Goldberg said, “There’s been a lot of cherries on the cakes. There have been several. The cherries on this cake are enormous. There are so many. The lines in the sand. I mean, it looks like a stamp there’s so many lines in the sand.”

Behar said, “Even his former white House attorney, Ty Cobb, said that anybody outside the United States who believes that Trump is sane is there is nobody outside this country that thinks he’s sane. And his former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said this presser is bizarre, even for him. It’s low energy and feels like he’s mentally slipping.”

Goldberg said, “But to have a two hour, press press conference about, I don’t know what. You know, he is sitting in a position that is uncomfortable to me. I’m sorry I’m uncomfortable with him.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “As a dose of reality, his Cabinet is squarely with him.”

Goldberg said, “And it’s time for them to go, to.”

