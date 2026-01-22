ABC’s Hostin: Trump Is ‘So Deeply Unserious’ — It’s an ‘Embarrassment’ to the U.S.

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin accused President Donald Trump of being “deeply unserious.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Arctic security does matter, especially with global warming, those become more navigable waters. One of the big reasons it matters is because ICBMs, if they came from Russia or China or Iran to the United States, would likely go over that region. It’s a huge place that we want missile defense capabilities, all good things. But why do it in the maximum chaos way that he did? And I have come to a conclusion. We keep saying, what is the check on this White House in the second term? What is the check on Donald Trump? The one answer is the U.S. stock market. That is what he reacts to the stock market.”

Hostin said, “He met with the head of NATO. The head of NATO is not the sovereign of Denmark. So if you’re trying to get, Greenland, which the sovereign is Denmark, and it’s semi-autonomous, then you have to meet with Denmark. And so I don’t really think anything really happened. But what’s so distressing to me is he’s like, who’s your daddy? And all this stuff. He’s so deeply unserious. He’s so deeply unserious and so deeply unpresidential. It is sad and an embarrassment to our country. It’s an embarrassment to Americans. But I’m so disgusted by that. But the other thing is, you know, I don’t really think he did anything.”

