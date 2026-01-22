Schweizer: Foreign Countries Extending their Sovereignty into U.S.

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer talked about the national security implications of mass migration into the United States.

Schweizer said, “China is very sophisticated in the way in which they’re exporting birthright citizenship. They’ve turned it into an industrial model. So we’re literally looking at Larry, think about this, over the last 13 years, the Chinese government believes roughly 1 million Chinese babies were born in the United States. These babies go back to China, where they are raised in China. When they turn 18, they’re U.S. citizens. They’re going to be able to vote. They’re going to be able to donate to political campaigns and get government jobs. But you’ve also got neighbors like Mexico that have extensive political networks in the United States designed to weaponize migration. They’re helping to organize some of these anti ICE protests, and they’re meddling in our politics, trying to prevent Trump from winning in 2024 and trying to halt his agenda because it’s so damaging to them.”

He added, “Mexico has 53 consulates in the United States. China and the UK have six and seven, respectively. Mexico has 53. They are organizing anti ICE and other protests in our streets. I name the people doing it in the book. They’re meddling in our politics. They are extending their sovereignty into the United States. There are even people that sit in the Mexican Senate and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, their parliament, who represent Mexicans living in the United States and these Mexican politicians live in the United States. So they are extending their sovereignty into our country. We need to wake up and confront that reality.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo