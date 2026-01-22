Sherrill: ‘Don’t See What the Point of’ Having Working Relationship With Trump Is

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) said that there isn’t any point in having a working relationship with President Donald Trump and “He is not somebody that you can work with.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “[W]e hear that the Mayor, Mayor Mamdani, actually texts with Trump, that they text back and forth, that there’s a warmth and a friendship. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), obviously not quite the same sort of relationship, but she’s maintained a relationship with the President. Do you think that that could be you, that you could have a working, warm, collegial relationship with him, even as you say and feel the things that you’ve just expressed here?”

Sherrill answered, “I don’t see what the point of that is, when every deal you make with him, he walks back, and then uses it as a point of leverage to re-trade that deal. It’s why we see countries across the world moving away from us. He is simply not credible in any way. He — for example, you see the Empire Wind project in New York. That deal had been struck. And then he, capriciously, just said, you know what? No, we’re not going to move forward there. We know that Congress has delegated money to the Gateway Tunnel project, and he keeps trying to roll that back illegally. So, at every turn, it’s just not credible. You cut a deal with him, and then he walks it back. He is not somebody that you can work with.”

