Huckabee: Trump’s Clear, ‘the Slaughter, the Atrocities’ ‘Going on Right Now’ in Iran ‘Unacceptable’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated that while whether Iran should have regime change is up to President Donald Trump, the President has “made it clear the murder, the slaughter, the atrocities that are going on right now are unacceptable, and he reminded them, again and again, this is not going to be something that people sit back and watch from the cheap seats.”

Host Leland Vittert asked, “Did the ayatollah double-cross the President?”

Huckabee answered, “Let’s hope he didn’t, because the President doesn’t handle double-crosses very well.” After referencing the strikes against Iran’s nuclear program, Huckabee said, “I’m not sure they got that message. I would say to them…do not take Donald Trump lightly, you should have learned that before, but learn it now.”

Huckabee added that everyone would love to see “some type of repentance on the part of the Iranian regime.” And stated that “the answer to” Iran’s economic problems “is, let’s hope that the people are successful in saying, enough of this government, you’ve murdered enough of the innocent citizens who are just fed up and we’re ready for change.”

Vittert then asked, “I can give you the last 15 seconds, does that mean it’s the policy of the United States that regime change should come to Iran?”

Huckabee answered, “That is solely the domain of President Trump, but he’s made it clear the murder, the slaughter, the atrocities that are going on right now are unacceptable, and he reminded them, again and again, this is not going to be something that people sit back and watch from the cheap seats.”

