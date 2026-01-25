Klobuchar: ICE Is ‘Making Us Less Safe,’ I Won’t Vote to Fund Them

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she won’t vote to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) because they were making Americans less safe.

Host Kristen Welker said, “What was your reaction to the video of the killing of Alex Freddy and the claims by the Trump administration that he posed a threat to federal officials? Senator.”

Klobuchar said, “I was absolutely horrified. There have been three killings in Minneapolis since the beginning of the year, and two have been committed by federal agents, one ICE and the other Border Patrol. That’s what we’re dealing with here and there. Also, of course, in the suburbs and the rural areas are 3,000 of them, outnumbering our local police in Minneapolis and St. Paul. There are only 1100 sworn officers.”

She continued, “And so when I hear the officials from the Trump administration describe this video in ways that simply aren’t true, I just keep thinking your eyes don’t lie. You know, we’re not sitting at the American people, aren’t sitting at a Trump cabinet meeting having to say everything to make him happy. They’re going to make their own judgments. And that is why we are making very clear one simple message from our police chiefs, to the people of Minnesota, the vast majority of them to our local officials in the suburbs, in the city and many rural areas, ICE needs to leave our state. They are making us less safe, not more safe.”

She added, “So before us right now, we have a bill about funding them, giving them more money. I’m not voting for that.”

