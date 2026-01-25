NJ Gov. Sherrill: ICE Is Terrorizing American Citizens, ‘We Need Them Off the Streets Immediately’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Governor Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is “terrorizing American citizens” so they need to be taken “off the streets immediately.”

Host Dana Bash said, “I do have to ask you about the shooting in Minneapolis as a newly sworn-in governor of a blue state. What is your message to the president?”

Sherrill said, “This is horrible to see. First, Renee Good shot. A mom with kids the same age as my kids. A soccer mom who was being given different information in her Honda. She’s trying to move out of the way to get shot and killed. And now we see Alex Peretti, who is a was an ICU nurse at the VA, a very upstanding citizen here, and saw a woman getting teargassed and seemed to attempt to protect her. And then to get swarmed by a mob of ICE agents. His gun was taken away early, so he was unarmed and he had a carry permit, unarmed, taken to the ground, and as about seven agents are swarming him, with several holding him down on the ground. He gets shot ten times. This is an unaccountable, untrained, lawless organization that is terrorizing American citizens, and we need them off the streets immediately.”

