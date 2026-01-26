Klobuchar: ICE’s Abuse of Power ‘Crossed the Line of Legality, Morality and Decency’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in her home state “have crossed the line of legality, morality and decency.”

Klobuchar said, “Well, I just appreciated how you captured this idea that Minnesota is. Yes, been the center of America’s heartbreak. But we have also been the center of America’s courage and America’s hope, and how ordinary people have just done the most extraordinary things that have gotten to this point. They have stood up, they have marched, they have brought food to their neighbors, and they have not blinked. And I think it is something that we have learned now about how you take on, this kind of just abuse of power where they have crossed the line of legality, morality and decency. And it is a long way from a victory. But the fact that they are pulling out the federal agents as we speak and Bovino who is just in this same TV studio I’m in today, 24 hours ago was in the same room with me. Is now gone.”

She added, “This is a long haul of standing up publicly, calling them out, standing with our police chiefs who have been very strong. Minneapolis suburban areas, our mayor, our governor, our attorney General, Keith Ellison, and all of us saying enough is enough. Our congressional delegation on the Democratic side and then pleading with our Republican colleagues.”

