KY Sen. Candidate Nate Morris: Mitch McConnell Epitomizes the Worst of American Politics

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Nate Morris discussed his candidacy for Senate and Mitch McConnell.

Morris said, “He epitomizes the worst of our system. And he’s what makes people cynical about politics.”

