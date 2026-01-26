Top Gun Expert: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Situation ‘Completely Different Animal’ Than Alex Pretti Shooting

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News 2nd Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins talked about Kyle Rittenhouse and Minnesota.

Hawkins said, “It’s not a good place to walk in carrying a gun, particularly if you’re going to walk right at police officers or federal law enforcement officers. It just doesn’t make sense. Completely different animal than what Kyle was in, completely different.”

