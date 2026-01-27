Adam Carolla: ‘If You’re Jewish, You Should Be Highly Offended Comparing American Law Enforcement to Nazis’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” comedian Adam Carolla reacted to Democrats and other left-wing voices employing the label “Nazi” to U.S. law enforcement.

Partial transcript as follows:

WATTERS: They believe that you can raid the President’s house, but you can’t raid Jose’s, and Jose isn’t even an American citizen.

CAROLLA: Yes, and, you know, Portman should know better, because they should be insulted with all the Hitler talk and all the, you know, these guys are brown shirts and all this Gestapo stuff.

If you’re Jewish, you should be highly offended comparing American law enforcement to Nazis.

WATTERS: Yes, well, they said Anne Frank is the same thing as some criminal migrant wanted for battery, just hiding in the attic. I mean, it is insulting to pretty much everybody, even the Holocaust Museum told Walz to knock it off.

CAROLLA: When the Holocaust Museum tells you to shut up, you’ve really crossed the Rubicon.

WATTERS: I think Walz is on his last legs. Probably, he cuts a deal with the President. Everybody dials it back, and we can move on to other places, maybe San Francisco. I think Minneapolis has had enough.

CAROLLA: Yes, and think about the agenda of the Biden administration. Remember, like five years ago, with the whole Haitian on horseback crossing the border, shades of Jim Crow, whipping Haitian border crossers, and then Joe Biden does a whole speech saying, we’re going to punish ICE and the Border Patrol. What was that about? Him taking the side of the illegal Haitians over something that didn’t happen, and he knew the information on it. He had access.

The photographer said it was bogus, and he wasn’t whipping anybody. And so what was Biden doing in that moment?

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, he was conditioning the country to demonize and hate the law enforcement people who were securing the border. It’s a sad, tragic weekend, but we’ll get over it. It seems like cooler heads will prevail.