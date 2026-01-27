Former Acting DHS Sec’y Chad Wolf: Tom Homan ‘Perfect’ Person to Take Down Temperature in Minneapolis

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Chad Wolf, former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, talked about Tom Homan.

Wolf said, “You’ve got to open the conversations, and you’ve got to sit down with them, and you’ve got to say, ‘Where are we? Where can we agree to work together to try to bring the temperature down here a little bit?’ And I think Tom’s the perfect guy to do this.”

