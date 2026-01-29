Klobuchar: If Trump Not Pulling ICE Back in Minneapolis I Won’t Support Funding Government

Thursday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she will not vote to fund the government because President Donald Trump said tonight he is not pulling back the number of ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Coates said, “I want to talk to you about that in just a moment. I am really glad you’re here because, as you know, Minnesota continues to be in the spotlight. And I this day began with Tom Homan saying there will be an eventual draw down his phrasing and ended with the president saying he’s not going to pull back agents. What is your understanding of whether or not we’re any closer to seeing agents leave Minnesota?”

Klobuchar said, “What I know for certain is that a number of the border control agents have left. There were 800 of them, but there are still 3000 Ice agents in our state. There are still raids going on. I have no idea why. He didn’t announce today that this drawdown would begin and that they would continue to focus on fraud investigations or something that they had originally said was the reason. So I was I literally could not believe that the president said this tonight, after trying to change the tone, trying to de-escalate.”

Coates said, “Well, there are signs from Capitol Hill that obviously there’s a funding deal to avoid the shutdown. It includes funding DHS for two more weeks to give time for Congress to negotiate restriction on immigration enforcement. Do you support it?”

Klobuchar said, “You know, we are in a unique situation in Minnesota, Senator Smith and myself. And I cannot at this time when the president has just said that he’s not going to draw down 3000 ICE agents, support an extension.”

