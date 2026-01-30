CNN’s Miracle: People in L.A. Overtook ICE Property, ‘Cornered’ Officers

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Correspondent Veronica Miracle reported from ICE property in Los Angeles and said that “protesters have overtaken this property, which I have never seen before. Usually, police are here, and they’re able to keep protesters off of the property.” And the group pushed officers “further and further back, all the way to the loading dock, where they, essentially, cornered all of them and pushed them back inside.”

Miracle said, “I’ve never seen this before in all of my years covering protests here in this area, here in Downtown L.A., where they were actually — these protesters were able to get onto the property. There was a skirmish line of police officers, of Department of Homeland Security officers. They were in a bit of a line, and the protesters overtook them and were able to basically push them further and further back, all the way to the loading dock, where they, essentially, cornered all of them and pushed them back inside. There was a bit of a skirmish. There [was] some pepper spray, people were throwing bottles, but, ultimately, these protesters have overtaken this property, which I have never seen before. Usually, police are here, and they’re able to keep protesters off of the property.”

Later, she added, “It’s just pretty incredible that these protesters have overtaken this. And there’s really — there’s no police. I don’t see anybody here to kind of manage this crowd.” After she said that, police came out, but Miracle said officers were “really backed into a corner” and seemed disorganized.

During the report, Miracle was hit with something that caused her to start coughing and have trouble breathing.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett