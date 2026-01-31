Bass: Unrest Here ‘Unnecessary’, ‘Nobody Would Be Protesting’ if Not for Minneapolis

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass discussed unrest outside a federal building in the city and said that “we are on a tactical alert right now in our city. And all of this is unnecessary. We have to go back to the origin of all of these protests. Nobody would be protesting now in the street if Minneapolis hadn’t happened.”

Host Abby Phillip asked, “Mayor, in the city tonight, there were protests over what’s been happening in Minneapolis and around the country, but there have been clashes with police and officers outside of a federal building. What can you tell us tonight about that scene? Is it under control, and is LAPD assisting?”

Bass answered, “Well, I can tell you that the situation is under control, but it is ongoing. And there was an interaction that was violent for a minute, but it was brought under control. First, you had the federal officers defending the federal building, and they acted in the beginning and they dispersed tear gas. Then, when it moved into the street, then, of course, the Los Angeles Police Department takes over, there is a show of force there. But, so far, they have been managing it. I think it’s down to about 150 people, and they’re kind of scattered around one particular intersection. So, I think that it will end okay. But we are on a tactical alert right now in our city. And all of this is unnecessary. We have to go back to the origin of all of these protests. Nobody would be protesting now in the street if Minneapolis hadn’t happened. We wouldn’t have had protests in Los Angeles if they hadn’t invaded us.”

