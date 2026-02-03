CNN’s Begala: ‘Donald Trump Seeks to End Our Democracy’

CNN analyst Paul Begala said Tuesday on “The Arena” that President Donald Trump sought “to end our democracy.”

Begala said, “Mr. Trump three years ago published a tweet or whatever they call it, on his stupid account, that said this about his losing the election to Joe Biden. Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Mr. Trump has more recently given an interview, The New York Times, where he said wish he had seized the voting machines, after the 2020 election.”

He continued, “He sent the FBI to Georgia to confiscate 700 boxes of election materials. This is after the Georgia election was certified by the Republican governor, the Republican secretary of state and by the way, the GBI, the Georgia Bureau Investigation, which is a really wonderful, police agency that they have in Georgia.”

Begala added, “We’re going to have a midterm election in 272 days if trends hold and they will Democrats will win a landslide. If we don’t sound the alarm now, if anything, these Democrats are understating Donald Trump seeks to end our democracy. And if we the people don’t rein him in it’s going to happen We’re going to have a test to see whether we can keep this republic, as Doctor Franklin said.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN