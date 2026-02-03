Hostin: Trump Has ‘Given Permission for Other People to Say Racist, Homophobic, Xenophobic Things’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin argued President Donald Trump had “given permission for other people to say racist, homophobic xenophobic things.”

Behar said, “Look what happened in Texas. I mean, a Democrat, won a seat there that he won by 17 points. So the Republicans are very nervous now that they’re going to lose the election. So the only way that he can when I guess, is if he cheats. Because he’s very nervous about losing the election.”

She added, “Because he might be indicted, am I right? He could be indicted?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Well, he could be impeached.”

She continued, “I think now it’s time for us to take him seriously and literally because he says the quiet part out loud. So now if he’s saying, you know, we really need to nationalize elections, we really need to at least get these 15 states. He’s thinking about the swing states, he’s thinking about the blue states, and he really is thinking about trying to nationalize that by the Republican Party so that he can cheat so that he can win the midterms.”

She added, “The band has been ripped off. I think it’s just totally fine now at this point for him to say these things, and he’s given permission for other people to say racist, homophobic xenophobic things.”

