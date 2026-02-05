GOP Rep. Kiley: ICE Doesn’t Need to Set Up Outside of Schools

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) stated that he doesn’t think ICE officers should be setting up in or outside of schools.

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “Should there be parts of the community that should be off limits, though? For instance, you taught for Teach for America. When you were teaching, I imagine you wouldn’t want ICE officers coming up and setting up outside of schools, for instance.”

Kiley answered, “Yeah, there’s definitely no place for that in schools. I agree with you.”

Kiley also said that there needs to be better cooperation from states and localities with the federal government coupled with reforms, and he supports body cameras and more training.

