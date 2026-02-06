Jasmine Crockett: Republicans Will Vote for Me in General Election

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) argued Republicans would vote for her in the general election for U.S. Senate.

Co-host Michael Steele said, “Do you think Republicans, when you get to a general election, can be convinced that you are the representative they need in Washington?”

Crockett said, “Oh, absolutely. Now, Michael, you can maybe talk about this a little bit more because I think the Democrats have a perception of what Republicans want. And I think that, you know, what the real is. I think that Republicans aren’t looking for somebody that is Republican lite. They can just go and get the real thing. What they want is somebody that they know who they are. So I have text messages from Republicans that have made it clear that if there is a certain person that ends up making it through, they are absolutely voting for me because they know who I am.”

She added, “And so that’s why we can understand. When Republicans went out and voted for a less than perfect candidate in Donald Trump, they don’t seek perfection, whereas Democrats typically do. And so while I may not be their perfect candidate, they know that. I know the issues. They know that I know how to work across the aisle when necessary. And they also know that I don’t take any mess. And when you are Texas, then it’s a matter of you don’t mess with Texas.”

