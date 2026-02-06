Jeffries: ‘Other Aspects of DHS’ Will Be Shut Down if We Don’t Get Reforms

On Friday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that if Republicans don’t support immigration enforcement reforms pushed by Democrats, there will be a shutdown of “other aspects of DHS, like Coast Guard, like FEMA, and like TSA, which would be very unfortunate.”

Jeffries said, “Democrats have certainly articulated a position on behalf of the American people that taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for everyday Americans, not brutalize or kill them. We believe that immigration enforcement should be fair, it should be just, and it should be humane. That is not what is taking place right now. ICE is completely and totally out of control, and it needs to be reined in, which is why we need dramatic reform at the Department of Homeland Security. And Republicans either are going to support those reforms, or they’ll make the decision that they want to shut down other aspects of DHS, like Coast Guard, like FEMA, and like TSA, which would be very unfortunate.”

Co-host Steve Inskeep then said, “Useful point, just to note, that DHS seems to have its funding in place — or, rather, the immigration authorities have funding in place. Other parts of DHS would be affected here.”

