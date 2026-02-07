Exclusive — Leavitt: Tom Homan Has Struck Agreements with Nearly All Minnesota Counties to Hand Over Violent Illegal Aliens from Jails

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt talked about Minnesota.

Leavitt said, “Tom has been able to strike agreements with nearly every single county in the state of Minnesota to remove violent illegal aliens from the jails in these counties.”

