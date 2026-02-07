GOP Sen. Daines on Minneapolis: You Have ‘Independent Third Party’ Probe Every Time There’s Deadly Force by Law Enforcement

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) discussed the situation in Minneapolis and said that “Whenever there’s use of deadly force, what do you do? You put the member of law enforcement who had to use deadly force, tragically, on administrative leave with pay, and you have an independent third party investigate it and come to conclusions. The Democrats have wildly overreacted.”

Daines said, [relevant remarks begin around 7:55] “I don’t think there will be a deal crafted this coming week. I think we’re going to have to extend another short-term CR, probably for the Department of Homeland Security. Let’s step back and remember something: There [are] 22,000 I.C.E. agents who go to work every day in our country. They have now taken off the streets over 150,000 violent illegal aliens. Let’s not forget Laken Riley in our country.”

He continued, “What happened in Minneapolis was a tragedy, but, as the president has said, he’s working to de-escalate and cool things off. Whenever there’s use of deadly force, what do you do? You put the member of law enforcement who had to use deadly force, tragically, on administrative leave with pay, and you have an independent third party investigate it and come to conclusions. The Democrats have wildly overreacted. They’ve painted [themselves] in a political corner because of their liberal base, and they’re now trying to extract, almost extort right now, these changes in DHS that many of them are not even reasonable proposals.”

