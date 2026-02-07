Maher: Many ‘Gaza Protesters’ Want All Israelis Dead

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that many of the “Gaza protesters” would “like” to see all of the Israeli people killed.

Maher said that arguing no one is illegal on stolen land is “so stupid. It reminds me of what the Gaza protesters say, ‘From the river to the sea.’ Well, that means either all of [the] Israelis die, which a lot of them would like. That would be their choice. Or they move, all of Israel’s going to move? That’s not going to happen.”

He continued, “And Los Angeles is not going to move, and we’re not going to give back New Mexico. We have to deal with the future, not just the past.”

