‘High Wage, High Growth’: How Trump’s Immigration Policy Created Productivity Boom

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics and finance editor John Carney discussed the economy.

Carney said, “What you want is high productivity, high wage, and high growth. That’s the economy we’re moving to. … We’re having a productivity boom. We’re seeing companies do capital investment because they can’t rely on cheap labor and they know they won’t be able to for a long time to come.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo