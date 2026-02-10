‘God Bless Paraguay, Uruguay, Canada’: NFL, Bad Bunny ‘Intentionally Alienating, Divisive’ Says Marlow

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Marlow said, “It’s intentionally alienating. That’s the point I’m trying to make is that we’re not the divisive ones. They’re the divisive ones.”

