WH’s Leavitt: 53 Democrats Who Voted Against Iran Terror Resolution ‘Lost Their Minds’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the 53 House Democrats who voted against a resolution reaffirming the U.S. position that Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism had “lost their minds.”

Co-host John Roberts said, “Yesterday in the House, there was a vote that was taken to reaffirm the U.S.’s view that Iran is the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world. When when a similar vote was taken three years ago, the vote was 420 to 1. Yesterday, 53 Democrats voted against that resolution, prompting Steve Scalise to say, ‘Well, we just had a vote in the House to simply affirm the fact that Iran is the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism. 53 Democrats voted no by denying this basic fact, these radical Democrats are defending the murderous Iranian regime and standing against America.’ I want to invite you to weigh in on this. And as you do that, we’re going to put up on the screen here. Scroll of all of the terror attacks that have occurred since 1979 at the behest of the Iranians. Go ahead.”

Leavitt said, “Well, I couldn’t have said it better myself. Nearly three years ago, in 2023, every single member of the House of Representatives, with the exception of one, voted together on this resolution condemning Iran as the world’s state leading sponsor of terror. This is not just long standing bipartisan policy of the United States, but nearly every single country on the planet, especially Western countries, have agreed with this basic premise. And now in 2026, you have Democrats on Capitol Hill who have been so debilitated by their derangement and their hatred for the man in the Oval Office right now that they cannot even condemn the world’s leading state sponsor of terror. Why? Because they are trying desperately to try to undermine President Trump’s essential action that he took to protect the United States of America, to protect our bases and our troops in the Middle East, and to ultimately ensure a more safe and prosperous world, not just in the Middle East, but across the entire globe as well. And that’s just 53 Democrats who have lost their minds.”

