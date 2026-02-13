Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove: DHS Shutdown Won’t Stop ICE, But ‘It’s the Principle’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) responded to a DHS shutdown hurting the Coast Guard and FEMA while not impacting ICE at all by saying that “it’s the principle. And at some point, you have to take a stand.”

Host Audie Cornish asked, [relevant exchange begins around 41:20] “[H]ow long would you allow DHS funding to be shut down? Because, to be honest, okay, your district is still recovering from the Palisades and Eden Fires, and we’re talking fire programs, Coast Guard, FEMA. Those are the things that are going to be shut down. And ICE, which [the] House has approved stacks and stacks of money for, not a single operation will stop.”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “Audie, it’s the principle. And at some point, you have to take a stand. We know that they have been funded, but we also know that the majority of the American people say that ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have gone too far. So, why are we going to roll over? I get on a plane every week, and I have to go through TSA. They’re also impacted if we have a shutdown. And I have to tell you, the TSA officer that works with me, he said, you know what, Congresswoman, do what you have to do, because the videos that I see on the television are too much. And this is someone who just came off of a shutdown where they hadn’t gotten a paycheck for over a month.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett