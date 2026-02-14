Fetterman: ‘There’s a Rot’ Among Dems with People Like AOC ‘Standing with Pro-Hamas People’ Like Piker

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Saturday in America,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that “There’s a rot in my party, standing with pro-Hamas” and antisemitic people like Hasan Piker, and specifically criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as an example of alignment with Piker.

Fetterman said, “Why is she so eager to criticize and find a way to criticize Israel? But I don’t really recall them saying anything as Iran was executing thousands and thousands of their protesters for that. Now, there was never any genocide in Gaza, absolutely. And there shouldn’t ever be any conditions for aid for Israel, because they were in an existential war. That’s part of the problem with the very anti-Israel part of my party. So, call that what it is. Why [can’t you] just stand — and why would you align yourself [with] raging [antisemites] and very pro-Hamas people like Hasan Piker?”

He added, “There’s a rot in my party, standing with pro-Hamas people like that, whether it’s even in The New York Times, they’re [fascinated] with him. So, where we are — and call this is — and stand with Israel, that’s our special ally, and there was never a genocide. And when there is a genocide, where you’re executing tens of thousands of people in Iran, why not call that out too?”

