Wasserman Schultz: Good Was ‘Murdered’ ‘Just for Protesting’, Exercising Rights

During an interview with CBS News on Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said that Renee Good was “murdered on the street” “just for protesting” and exercising her First Amendment rights.

Wasserman Schultz said that other law enforcement agencies deal with dangerous people and have body cameras, have name tags, and don’t wear masks, “why on earth would it be different for people who are working for ICE?”

She continued, “These are undertrained individuals who have been just thrown out there on the streets. They are acting like thugs. We’ve seen not only Renee Good and Alex Pretti murdered on the street, just for protesting and expressing their First Amendment right, but a woman who was disabled, dragged out of her car. In my community, they’re stopping lawn trucks, just because people have brown skin or Hispanic accents.”

