Dan Patrick: ‘Very Small’ Antisemitic Group in GOP Will ‘Destroy’ Party if We Don’t Fight

On Monday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Religious Liberty Commission Chairman Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said that there is a “very small group” of antisemites in the GOP, but there is “a real problem” with them and “if we don’t come out and fight this scourge of antisemitic attitudes by a small group in our party, we will fall, and the nation will fall. And I’m willing to be in the fight all the way.”

While discussing Carrie Prejean Boller’s dismissal from the Commission, Patrick said, “We have a real problem with a very small group in our Republican Party…the antisemitic group. … I’m not going to put up with this. This is going to destroy our party.”

He continued, “In both books of the Bible, in Genesis 50, Joseph talked about what his brothers meant for evil, God made for good, and then it’s in Romans 8:28. And then if you go back to the Bible, a house divided against itself cannot stand. Well, Sam Houston said that and Abe Lincoln said that. And, right now, our Republican Party, if we don’t come out and fight this scourge of antisemitic attitudes by a small group in our party, we will fall, and the nation will fall. And I’m willing to be in the fight all the way.”

Patrick also addressed Prejean Boller receiving an award from Catholics for Catholics, which he said is a group that “is not recognized by the Church. It’s not recognized by the bishops. It’s a fringe group. It’s Candace Owens. It’s other people who are in this little cabal with all these conspiracy theories and this attack on the Jews.”

