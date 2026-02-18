Exclusive — Attack Survival Expert: TMZ’s Guthrie Ransom Emails ‘Don’t Pass Smell Test,’ Looks Like a Scam

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Jonathan Gilliam talked about the Guthrie case.

Gilliam stated, “I think when the bureau looks at those ransom emails, that those are similar to a scam that would come out of India or Nigeria. They just don’t pass the smell test.”

