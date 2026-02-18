Meeks: Trump Withdrew from Iran Nuke Deal, But I Want Deal to Include ‘More, Like Ballistic Missiles’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said that the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, but “we understand who Iran is. We want to make sure there’s a deal that includes more, like ballistic missiles.”

Meeks said, “Look, let me say first, it seems as though the president is doing everything in secrecy. … The only ones that are doing the negotiations — both in Iran and in Ukraine, by the way — [are] Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Two people, by the way, who have not been confirmed by the Senate, two people who are not part of the State Department. You cannot find or talk or hold anybody in the administration accountable. So, we see these secret negotiations that are taking place. Congress has no opportunity to oversee and to get information so that we know exactly what’s going on. So, I wish I could sit here today and tell you, as the Ranking Member and former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that we are getting some information in regards to what is taking place.”

He added, “We do know that, previously, pulled out [of] by the Trump administration was an agreement that was also with various other countries a part of it to make sure that we contained Iran’s nuclear weapons, to make sure that there [were] people and oversight on the ground and in and looking to see what was taking place there. Now, albeit, we understand who Iran is. We want to make sure there’s a deal that includes more, like ballistic missiles.”

