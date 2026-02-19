Amanda Carpenter: Americans Are Rejecting Trump’s ‘Propaganda Presidency’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” political commentator Amanda Carpenter claimed Americans are rejecting President Donald Trump’s “propaganda presidency.”

Carpenter said, “Donald Trump put his image in a big banner over the Department of Justice, right above the words Department of Justice, literally as if, ‘Look, I am above the law. And maybe that does jazz up some MAGA supporters, but I think most Americans, because it is in our DNA to reject this sort of tyranny, to look at that and say, that is not what America is supposed to be. You can celebrate the 250th anniversary of America, but you can say no to that. You can say no to this looming image hanging over your head, his mugshot, what it looks like on the Department of Justice and say that has gone too far because, you know, this sort of propaganda presidency that we see, this is about him taking up public space that he doesn’t own or deserve our tax dollars, pay for that building, and those prosecutors to uphold the rule of law, not protect Donald Trump and do his bidding.”

She added, “I think that is just the perfect image. And I looked at that and it just completely energized me to do the work I do. And I think if more people look at that, they’ll feel the same.”

