Gallego: ICE, CBP ‘Have Enough Money for Them to Continue’

During an interview with ABC on Wednesday, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) responded to a question on federal workers who are working without pay due to the DHS shutdown by stating that “we know for a fact that ICE, Border Patrol, and other agencies within DHS have enough money for them to continue their operations.” And we should keep funding the Coast Guard, FEMA, and the TSA.

Host Perry Russom asked, “So what is your message to the federal workers who are working right now without pay?”

Gallego responded, “Well, look, we know for a fact that ICE, Border Patrol, and other agencies within DHS have enough money for them to continue their operations. They have enough money, as a matter of fact, more than the United States Marine Corps. Let’s just agree that we should continue to fund the Coast Guard, FEMA, TSA, for them to continue to do their work, because it is nonpartisan and it is aligned with the goals and the understanding of what the American [public wants]. But what’s happening with ICE right now, the fact that they’re running amok among our cities, not respecting U.S. citizens, racially profiling, killing American citizens, now they’re opening up detention warehouses all over the country without any input from localities. This is a federal agency that is running amok.”

