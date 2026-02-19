Talarico: Trump Admin Coordinating with ‘Corporate Media Executives’ to Control Us

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D) said the Trump administration is working with powerful corporate media executives in a “coordinated effort” to “control what we watch, what we say, what we read, what we learn about the world.”

Talarico said, “That appearance on The View is what started this whole drama, because that’s when the FCC launched an investigation into The View for that appearance, which then led to this censorship on CBS with The Late Show. So, this has been a pattern.”

He continued, “This is a coordinated effort between the most powerful people in the country, both the most powerful politicians in the Trump administration and the most powerful corporate media executives. And so, it’s all the people at the top trying to control what we watch, what we say, what we read, what we learn about the world.”

Talarico added, “And that’s exactly what we’ve seen in this Epstein case. It’s powerful people, both people with political power, people with economic power, people with power in the media, colluding and conspiring to hurt our neighbors. And it’s why we all have to come together across these manufactured divisions, these algorithms that tear us apart, these news networks that tear us apart. We have to resist all that. Remember what we have in common as Americans and take power back away from the people at the top and bring it back into our communities.”

