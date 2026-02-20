Dem Rep. Dean: Trump’s ‘Erratic,’ ‘Absurd’ Foreign Policy Is Risking American Lives

Friday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said President Donald Trump’s “erratic” and “absurd” foreign policy was putting American lives are risk.

Host Brianna Keilar asked, “Is a U.S. military strike on Iran imminent, in your opinion?”

Dean said, “I hope not. I truly hope not.”

She continued, “I’m very worried about the buildup around Iran. The language of our president that is not diplomatic, that is not seeking answers through diplomacy, sanctions, and the required secretary of state engagement. So I’m very worried about that.”

She added, “The greater risk is the risk to American lives. Look at the massive buildup of military might in the region, the risk is to American lives. Are we supposed to, without any justification from the president, without any coming to Congress, say, sure, put military lives, U.S. military lives at risk, of being injured, of losing them? I can’t justify that. And the president clearly can’t justify that.”

Dean concluded, “Is this about oil? I don’t know what the president is interested in. The erratic nature we see — how he built up in the area of Venezuela. He went after Greenland in a very absurd way, and now Iran, and all of this. We don’t want to provoke a kinetic war in Iran, in the region, without an understanding of exactly what the mission is.”

