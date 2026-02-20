Warren: Trump Used Tariffs ‘Like a Mafia Shakedown’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump used tariffs “like a mafia shakedown.”

Warren said, “The Supreme Court stepped up and actually applied the law. They said it’s clear both under the Constitution and then under the statutes, that Donald Trump did not have the authority to engage in all of these random tariffs that he put in place. They were illegal. I mean, it was just there wasn’t any room for doubt in that and that was 6/3 opinion. So, yes, the Supreme Court got it right.”

She added, “Trump makes himself out to be this big guy. He doesn’t like how somebody talks to him on the phone so he raises the tariff. But the word that starts to drift around Washington is for foreign countries that if you’re really worried about your tariff rate, if you’re really worried that one of your local industries is going to collapse because Donald Trump is going to smack you with a 50% tariff, you got to know the right person in Washington. You got to know the right person, and you got to be friendly to the right person. You got to be friendly in ways that help the right person. All of this is like a mafia shakedown where are favors being traded. Where money is changing hands.”

