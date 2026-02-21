Maher: ‘The Left Is Very Down on America, Very Down on the West’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that “the left is very down on America, very down on the West, and it’s ironic, because the West has also given us everything that makes your life good here.” And “I wish that schools would teach that again.”

While discussing Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference, “I want to, first of all, say something about Western Civilization: Kids, you don’t know what the f*ck it is. And I’m — no, really, they think Western means white and white means bad. Kids, first of all, everything bad that white people did, people of color did it too. The Japanese before World War II and during World War II and Genghis Khan and I could go on and on. It’s — the left is very down on America, very down on the West, and it’s ironic, because the West has also given us everything that makes your life good here. Don’t ask Billie Eilish or Chappell Roan about what the Western values are, because they’ll just say it’s about oppression. But it’s not about oppression. It’s about rule of law, it’s about respect for minorities, it’s about democracy, it’s about scientific inquiry. These are all good things that came from the Western world. I wish that schools would teach that again.”

Maher then took issue with Rubio’s emphasis on Christianity in his speech.

