DNC Chair: We Should ‘Do Something’ with Iran, Venezuela, But Not What Trump’s Doing

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” DNC Chair Ken Martin stated that Democrats believe that “we should respond” to the evil actions of the Iranian regime and Maduro’s former regime in Venezuela, “What that response looks like, though, should not be what we’ve seen so far through this administration.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “When it comes to foreign policy, I’m not sure what the Democrats’ message is. We have President Trump having led that effort to militarily take out the Iranian nuclear weapons program last June. He also ordered a military operation to take Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela. Does the Democratic Party support or oppose those two military operations?”

Martin responded, “Well, what I would say, in both Iran and in Venezuela, you have brutal regimes that are terrorizing people, of course, killing people indiscriminately, and we should respond. What that response looks like, though, should not be what we’ve seen so far through this administration. Which is a very sort of callous, unstrategic response as it relates to Iran, which threatens, certainly, regional stability in the Mideast, and, certainly, peace in the Mideast. We have to figure out a path that’s strategic, that’s calculated, that considers all the risk here. And I believe the way the President’s approaching this, without consulting with congressional leaders and others is really dangerous. At the same time, we all acknowledge that we need to do something about what’s happening in Iran. And, of course, what happened in Venezuela. And so the Democrats will speak very loudly about this, where we agree with the President is, we need to do something. But the way he’s approaching it is shortsighted, it’s not strategic, and, at this point, it’s unclear as to what his strategic objectives really are.”

