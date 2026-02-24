Gottheimer: Trump Should Push Iran Like He’s Doing, Hope Ayatollah Realizes ‘Better Back Off and Leave’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that he wants President Donald Trump to pressure Iran “as he’s doing right now.” And that he hopes the Ayatollah is looking at “the pressure right now and realizing, better back off and leave.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked Gottheimer if he would support strikes on Iran.

Gottheimer responded, “I would support the President continuing to push Iran, as he’s doing right now. They have more talks this week, and to using all resources necessary to make sure we get the outcome that, I think, is critical. You can’t — remember, Iran is — the government of Iran is our enemy. They align closely with our top adversaries, like China and Russia, and we know what they’re doing to destabilize the region and kill Americans. So, from my perspective — and I think Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and I agree with this — you would not, right now, tie up any negotiation, right? You want to keep the pressure on. You don’t want to mess with the negotiations.”

Later, he added, “Hopefully, the Ayatollah is staring at the pressure right now and realizing, better back off and leave.”

