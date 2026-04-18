WATCH: Road Rage in Las Vegas as Man Pummels Woman on the Pavement Outside a Casino

Apparent road rage erupted into a brawl that included a man repeatedly punching woman in broad daylight just across from the MGM Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

A passing vehicle caught the video on camera as a silver Ford and a White Nissan were stopped with their doors flung open underneath a pedestrian bridge as four people battled with their bare hands.

Ironically, a stone’s throw away from the melee, the MGM was hosting its 42nd edition of WrestleMania where pro wrestling stars also battle it out in the perennially popular event.

Reportedly a crash between the two vehicles started the street fight.

The viral video first shows two combatants going at it near their cars with one of them stuffing his opponent into the passenger seat of the Nissan and continuing to punch away.

Meanwhile, a man in black trousers and t-shirt has a woman on her back on the pavement and hits her with a closed fist repeatedly.

Profanities were heard being yelled out by the woman as she was being attacked to the ground, according to one report.

She’s no pushover, however. She fights back, turning the battle into a wrestling match suitable for the event just across the street.

Shoes are kicked off. The two continue to grapple with each other.

The man finally gets the woman in a chokehold.

And the video ends.

Oddly, an unidentified man stands near the melee, seemingly in a trance-like state, concerned only with capturing the fight on video as he stares into his cell phone.

He offers no help to the woman. He fails to intervene in any way to stop the violence.

It remains unclear what caused the crash or the confrontation between the people in the two cars or how the brawl ended.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.