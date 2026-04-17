Trump: Iran ‘Agreed to Everything’ Including Reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Not Enriching Uranium

President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran “agreed to everything” in negotiations with the United States following a news-packed morning that included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump made the comments to NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer, who called the president after he announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that the United States will retrieve enriched uranium from sites bombed in Operation Midnight Hammer last June.

Trump said, “Yes,” when Meyer asked if Iran agreed to stop enriching uranium.

“They agreed to everything,” he told her.

When Meyer asked him if he was surprised, he said, “I’m not surprised by anything,” and soon ended the call.

During negotiations last week in Islamabad, the Iranian regime refused to agree with the U.S. delegation of Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner on six key redlines.

A U.S. official told Breitbart News these redlines included allowing for the retrieval of highly enriched uranium, dismantling all major nuclear enrichment facilities; ending all uranium enrichment; accepting a broader peace, security, and de-escalation framework that includes regional allies; fully opening the Strait of Hormuz, charging no tolls for passage; and ending funding for terrorist proxies Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

Vance left after giving a final offer, which he was hopeful that the Iranians, after reflection, would find in the best interest of both parties, the official said.

“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept it,” Vance said before departing.

Trump, who implemented a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, underscored the Strait of Hormuz agreement in a Truth Social post.

“THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE,” he wrote.